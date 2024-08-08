Plans to demolish a stables in Halnaker and replace it with 26 homes have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: B.Yond Homes Ltd

Plans to demolish a stables in Halnaker and replace it with 26 homes have been deferred by Chichester District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to develop the Rohan Stables site on the A285 opposite Tinwood Lane, had been recommended for approval to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (August 7).

But some committee members felt that 26 homes would be too much for the site and suggested a deferral while the matter was discussed with the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers warned that a delay in making a decision could lead to applicant B.Yond Homes Ltd launching an appeal against non-determination.

Plans to demolish a stables in Halnaker and replace it with 26 homes have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: B.Yond Homes Ltd

But the delay was agreed by 4 votes to 3.

Another concern was raised by Richard Bates (Lib Dem, Harbour Villages) who asked about how the area’s waste-water system was coping.

Mr Bates said that, during a visit to the Apuldram Waste Water Treatment site in May, members of the committee were told that both it and the Tangmere site were ‘at capacity already’.

Officers, though, said there was capacity at Tangmere for 3,000 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the development is eventually approved, it will be made up of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom bungalow, eight three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses.

Eight of the properties will be classed as affordable.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said a large buffer zone would sit between the site and Devil’s Ditch, a late-Iron Age earthwork classified as a scheduled ancient monument which runs along the northern boundary.

The statement added: “The proposed development carefully respects the scheduled ancient monument of the Devil’s Ditch, setting back the development with a buffer agreed with Historic England, and thus providing essential open space and significant biodiversity gains.

“With a focus on achieving energy efficiency, the units have been designed to overlook public areas ensuring important frontage development to streets, whilst ensuring safety and security to occupants and users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once built, [it] will be an attractive development, promoting a sense of place whilst providing occupants with a sense of community, ownership and belonging.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02169/FUL.