Decision on Halnaker homes deferred as 26 considered too many
The application to develop the Rohan Stables site on the A285 opposite Tinwood Lane, had been recommended for approval to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (August 7).
But some committee members felt that 26 homes would be too much for the site and suggested a deferral while the matter was discussed with the applicant.
Planning officers warned that a delay in making a decision could lead to applicant B.Yond Homes Ltd launching an appeal against non-determination.
But the delay was agreed by 4 votes to 3.
Another concern was raised by Richard Bates (Lib Dem, Harbour Villages) who asked about how the area’s waste-water system was coping.
Mr Bates said that, during a visit to the Apuldram Waste Water Treatment site in May, members of the committee were told that both it and the Tangmere site were ‘at capacity already’.
Officers, though, said there was capacity at Tangmere for 3,000 homes.
If the development is eventually approved, it will be made up of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom bungalow, eight three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses.
Eight of the properties will be classed as affordable.
A design and access statement submitted with the application said a large buffer zone would sit between the site and Devil’s Ditch, a late-Iron Age earthwork classified as a scheduled ancient monument which runs along the northern boundary.
The statement added: “The proposed development carefully respects the scheduled ancient monument of the Devil’s Ditch, setting back the development with a buffer agreed with Historic England, and thus providing essential open space and significant biodiversity gains.
“With a focus on achieving energy efficiency, the units have been designed to overlook public areas ensuring important frontage development to streets, whilst ensuring safety and security to occupants and users.
“Once built, [it] will be an attractive development, promoting a sense of place whilst providing occupants with a sense of community, ownership and belonging.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02169/FUL.
