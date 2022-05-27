Delivery of improved sporting, leisure and youth facilities in Hailsham discussed at meeting

Local businesses, community groups and other key members met on Friday (May 27) for the Hailsham Forward CIC stakeholder group’s annual general meeting.

This year’s community events and support for local industrial parks were some of the items discussed by the ‘town team' – which aims to bring together key local stakeholders, including Hailsham Town Council, to review the best ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives from Hailsham Town Council, Wealden District Council, the Hailsham and District Chamber of Commerce, Hailsham Active and local resident associations, saw members review the current Hailsham and Hellingly Business Plan.

Hailsham Forward meeting

The plan, which looks at revitalisation in terms of building a culture of collaboration, zero tolerance on dilapidated buildings, the promotion of Hailsham’s markets and improvements to public transport infrastructure, was assessed and considered as part of future reviews.

The need to deliver improved sporting, leisure and youth facilities in the town was also considered, in addition to re-establishing a 'keep trade local' campaign to support local shops and businesses.

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said, "My fellow town team members and I are delighted to be working closely with local councils, businesses and community groups on a range of projects for our town.

"We're very lucky to have these stakeholders on board, all of whom are prepared to work hard and give up their time to develop Hailsham Forward's ideas and proposals further.

"The Hailsham Forward stakeholder group and executive team will continue to meet on a regular basis to progress various projects, projects which make an important contribution to the improvement of the local economy - ultimately helping to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment in the long term.

"Additionally, we'll continue to take on board the views of stakeholders while we work on these projects and keep the local community informed of any updates at all times."

At the meeting town and district councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins was elected to continue his role as chairman of the Hailsham Forward stakeholder group.