Design and layout of 30 Hambrook homes approved
Outline plans for the scheme at Flat Farm, Hambrook, were given the nod by the council in August 2023.
And permission for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale was given during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (July 10).
The development will be made up of 27 houses and three bungalows and will include nine homes which will be classed as affordable.
The council received eight objections to the plans with concerns raised including over-development, the pressures placed on the drains and sewers, and the need for more bungalows.
The latter concern was shared by Chidham and Hambrook Parish Council which said it was ‘disappointed’ that there would be more large homes than small.
The housing mix will be made up of: three two-bedroom bungalows, four one-bedroom houses, five two-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses, and six four-bedroom houses.
The application was approved unanimously.
To view the plans, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02730/REM.
