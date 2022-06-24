A reserved matters application has been submitted to Arun District Council for 300 homes, a commercial building and public open space with access off Church Lane and Horsemere Green Lane.

A planning statement was submitted by Vivid Homes and Climping Homes for the site on land to the west of Church Lane, south of Horsemere Green Lane.

It said: "The submitted application comprises a considered and sensitively designed mix of new homes, community buildings and green infrastructure to create sustainable and vibrant new housing within Climping.

A site plan for the 300-homes Climping development

"Opportunities and influences are identified to ensure that the proposed development will be sensitively assimilated into the neighbourbood and the broader landscape."

The outline application said homes would range from one bedroom apartments to four bed houses.

It said around 90 affordable dwellings would be included at the development which will also see a new shop and early years nursery built.

The development was originally refused by Arun District Council in 2017 but gained outline permission following an appeal in 2018.

Plans were also amended following further consultation with existing residents and Clymping Parish Council.

This included Cropthorne Drive residents’ concerns about being ‘back to back’ with new houses.

A new roundabout would also be accommodated at the Oystercatcher Junction.