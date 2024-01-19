Detailed plans for 350 Pagham homes approved
The development, between Summer Lane and Pagham Road, had its reserved matters application for layout, scale, design and appearance approved by the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday, January 17.
This was after members deferred the application for not having enough detail about the effect on St Thomas à Becket’s Church, saying they feared the town’s history being ‘wiped out’.
Developers provided 3D images of the planned impact on views of the church, with members saying they were now more satisfied.
The committee also approved details for 65 homes at Church Barton House Horns Lane, Pagham, which relied on an access road planned to be built for the other 350 home development next to it.
Criticism from residents for both plans still centred around adequate land for Brent Geese nesting and migration, with council officers stating previously this would need to be done by developers before development could begin.