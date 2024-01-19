Detailed plans for 350 homes in Pagham have been approved by Arun District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The development, between Summer Lane and Pagham Road, had its reserved matters application for layout, scale, design and appearance approved by the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday, January 17.

This was after members deferred the application for not having enough detail about the effect on St Thomas à Becket’s Church, saying they feared the town’s history being ‘wiped out’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers provided 3D images of the planned impact on views of the church, with members saying they were now more satisfied.

Proposed site for 350 homes in Pagham, between Summer Lane and Pagham Road, sourced from Arun District planning portal

The committee also approved details for 65 homes at Church Barton House Horns Lane, Pagham, which relied on an access road planned to be built for the other 350 home development next to it.