Details for 300 Climping homes approved
They were deferred in September for not including enough information about play areas within the scheme and unknown harm to existing community assets, now gaining approval from the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday, December 13.
The detailed plans were determining drainage, parking, open spaces, and play spaces and ancillary works, for 300 homes and a new community building on land between Horsemere Lane and Church Lane.
Following amendments, the scheme now includes details of one 569sqm locally equipped play area (LEAP) and six local areas of play (LAP) ranging from 104 sqm to 233sqm, and a minimum of six pieces of equipment for a fitness trail along the west of the development.
Concern was also given to the new community building competing with existing village and church spaces, which council officers said was not a material concern for this application, as this has been given outline permission in 2017 with the rest of the development.
Due to previous issues being resolved, council officers recommended the application be approved.