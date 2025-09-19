A proposal to split Sussex into five new councils has faced criticism from East Sussex politicians.

On Thursday (September 25), Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet is due to discuss the authority’s proposal for Local Government Reorganisation.

The proposal, if endorsed by cabinet members, would call on the government to explore creating five new unitary authorities to cover all of Sussex.

This would be expected to involve extensive redrawing of existing administrative boundaries and has come in for heavy criticism from politicians in East Sussex.

Brighton Unitary Image credit: BHCC

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey (Lab) says the five council setup would ‘protect local identity’ better than any alternative model.

Cllr Sankey said: “Each would serve around three to four hundred thousand people, large enough to be financially resilient and small enough to remain rooted in local communities. Together they form a family of councils with clear responsibility and strong accountability, able to stand as equal partners in a devolved Sussex.”

The draft proposal says Brighton and Hove’s existing boundaries could be expanded into areas which currently form part of Lewes District: East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs, most of Newhaven and part of Falmer Parish.

The rest of Lewes District, the draft proposal says, could be split between two other unitary authorities. Wealden District could also be split (into two parts) as part of the proposal.

One of these potential councils could be formed of wards currently covered by Mid Sussex Council, as well as those in the north of Wealden District and the north of Lewes District. This would include Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Kingston, Lewes, Newick, Ringmer and Uckfield.

The other potential council in East Sussex would take in the rest of Wealden and Lewes, as well as all of Eastbourne, Hastings and Rother District. This would include Herstmonceux, Pevensey Bay, Seaford and the Newhaven North ward.

The city council’s potential proposal has come in for heavy criticism from politicians in East Sussex, who are expected to make a decision on whether to endorse their own, alternative proposals.

These proposals, known as the One East Sussex model, advocate for the creation of a single unitary authority covering every part of what is currently East Sussex county.

Lewes MP James MacCleary (Lib Dem), who is also a county councillor for Newhaven, said: “If this wasn’t so serious then it might be possible to write it off as some sort of joke. It looks like someone has sat in a room with a map somewhere in Hove Town Hall, drawn some lines on it and presented it as a real proposal for local government reorganisation.”

He added: “It is not a plan that should be taken seriously, not least as it breaches most of the government’s guidelines. By contrast the East Sussex proposal has been through extensive consultation, respects existing communities and would not just create a bunch of authorities that would be bankrupt before their first meeting.”

Cllr Keith Glazier, the Conservative leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “Residents of East Sussex are the most important people to involve in conversation about the future of their local government. It’s bewildering that maps have been drawn up in secret for their communities with almost no discussion with them or with us.

“We will analyse this late proposal and any data or evidence it contains. But I am confident in the case we have made for One East Sussex which has been widely discussed with residents, is built on rigorous evidence and offers a clear proposal to provide the high-quality services people want.”

Zoe Nicholson, Green Party leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We will not support any proposal that seeks to dismantle our communities without proper engagement or understanding of their needs.

“The absence of consultation with residents or organisations outside Brighton is not only a breach of protocol, it also demonstrates a complete lack of respect for the people who would be directly affected by these changes.

“Our own consultation showed overwhelming rejection of the proposals — 89 per cent of respondents, representing around 7,500 people objected — and nearly 6,500 people signed an online petition opposing the plans.”

Cllr Nicholson said the city council’s potential model could cost as much as £197m to implement, due to the costs involved in disaggregating existing services such as adult social care and education.