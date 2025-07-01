Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: A testament to our emergency planning and community response

Last week’s incident in Hyde Road was a stark reminder of how vital our emergency services and local partnerships are. I want to begin by extending my thanks to the police, fire and rescue, ambulance crews, and council officers who responded with such professionalism and speed. Their calm, coordinated efforts helped bring the situation under control swiftly and safely.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m also incredibly grateful to the residents and businesses affected. Your cooperation—whether by evacuating homes or temporarily closing businesses—made a real difference. A special thank you goes to the Saffrons for generously offering their venue to assist the police during the operation.

It’s a testament to our emergency planning and community response and the processes that are so well-practised and effective. This kind of readiness is only possible thanks to the strong partnerships we’ve built over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These partnerships were also on display during the recent tennis tournament. Despite some changes to the format, the event was a tremendous success. I’d like to thank the LTA, emergency services, our events team, and everyone involved. Ticket sales were strong, and I’ve heard very positive feedback from visitors and the media, who praised Eastbourne for maintaining a professional yet personal atmosphere—something that’s becoming increasingly rare on the international circuit. I remain firmly committed to ensuring that world-class tennis stays right here in our town.

Councillor Stephen Holt

Finally, I want to highlight an important opportunity for residents to have their say. We’ve organised two public drop-in sessions to discuss the future of the Sovereign Centre. It’s been a few months since GLL took over operations, and we want your feedback as we shape our wider seafront strategy. The sessions will take place at the Sovereign Centre on Saturday 12th July and Tuesday 15th July. Full details are available on the council website.