Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: I'm calling for a solution over pavement problems

I am currently lobbying East Sussex County Council to do more to enforce the lack of repair works on our pavements left by utility companies.

Under current legislation, utility companies have six months to replace any temporary tarmac they install. Failure to do so after six months may result in fines. However, these are often low level. East Sussex County Council issues over 20,000 reinstatement permits a year for this work, and in the last two years hasissued 1,274 fines for lack of reinstatement work.

I am also told there are additional challenges when it is hard to find the resources and supplies, such as heritage brick work or the new paving slabs in Terminus Road.

I have sympathy for our highways team, who do what they can to monitor the 20,000 permits that are issued, but clearly they are over-stretched. I am also incredibly frustrated by the utility companies who remove the brick work (often times just discarding the paving) without due regard for the street that they have left scarred by tarmac.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

This is not a purely Eastbourne concern, with othercouncils finding the same issues.

I am meeting withEast Sussex County Council’sDirector of Transport, Rupert Clubb,to raise my concerns directlywith him. I'm keen to understand and help solve this problem which isperhapsa consequence of poor legislation, poor planning, poor practice from utility companies, under resourcing or a combination of allof these, and work with partners includingthe countycouncil, utility companies and our MP to find a solution.

This week, we are also submitting our plans for a unitary authority, having discussed this with the five leaders of neighbouring authorities. At present, we are expected to submit plans on how to consult, potential boundaries and working relationships.

My frustration is that – once again – the Government haschanged thegoalposts which makes planning and discussions even more complicated. Nothing however, is set in stone, and my priority is to make sure you have your say on any new authority (or in some cases, authorities). Thisconsultation will be taking place over the next six months.