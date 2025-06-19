Eastbourne council awarded funds to ‘tackle chewing gum’ on streets

Eastbourne Borough Council is putting plans in place to remove the chewing gum that ‘blights local streets’ after receiving a £28,000 grant to tackle the issue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is one of 52 across the country that have successfully applied to the Chewing Gum Task Force, now in its fourth year, for funds to clean gum off pavements and prevent it from being littered again.

Established by Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the Chewing Gum Task Force Grant Scheme is open to councils across the UK to clean up gum in their local areas and invest in long-term behaviour change to prevent gum from being dropped in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jenny Williams, Cabinet Member for Tourism and Place, said: "We're delighted to receive this money from the Chewing Gum Task Force. Chewing gum litter is a real nuisance that detracts from the look of our town, and this grant will allow us to not only clean up our streets but also to implement measures that encourage people to dispose of their gum responsibly in the future. We're committed to making Eastbourne a cleaner and more welcoming place for everyone."

Eastbourne Town Hall. Picture: Jon Rigby

The Task Force is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with an investment of up to £10 million spread over five years.

Estimates suggest the annual clean-up cost of chewing gum for councils in the UK is around £7 million and, according to Keep Britain Tidy, around 77% of England’s streets and 99% of retail sites are stained with gum.

In its third year the Task Force awarded 54 councils grants worth a total of £1.585 million, helping clean an estimated 500,000m2 of pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “Chewing gum continues to be an unsightly form of litter in our public spaces – though thankfully the scheme is leading to significant reductions. People need to remember that disposing irresponsibly of their gum causes harm to our environment as it takes years to decompose naturally – and, ultimately, costs the public purse to clean it up.”