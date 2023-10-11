BREAKING
Eastbourne council to hold ’emergency summit’ on homelessness costs

Eastbourne Borough Council is set to hold an ‘emergency summit’ on the rising costs of temporary accommodation.
By Huw Oxburgh
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
In correspondence seen by the LDRS, Liberal Democrat council leader Stephen Holt has written to the leaders of other local authorities across the country this week, inviting them to attend an online summit at the end of this month.

Cllr Holt says he hopes the summit will result in local authorities presenting a ‘unified case’ to central government, asking for more resources to relieve the financial pressures caused by rising homelessness costs.

In his letter, Cllr Holt said: “Like so many other borough and district councils, the situation in Eastbourne is most serious.

Eastbourne Borough CouncilEastbourne Borough Council
“I am currently working with my senior team to navigate a way through the acute financial pressures created by unprecedented demand from people presenting as homeless. These are people who are clearly without the means to access privately rented accommodation — and when you consider that the average rent in East Sussex is estimated to reach £1,383 by 2025, it is hardly a surprise.

“Putting all politics aside, there is no doubt that the cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated the recent and rapid increases in homelessness. Whilst I know that this situation is experienced severely in coastal areas, I also know that this problem is shared by almost all councils in the UK.”

He added: “It is my firm belief that regardless of politics we must collaborate and present a unified case to government to achieve a sustainable way forward. If we don’t, our most vulnerable residents will suffer most.”

The call comes against the backdrop of rising homelessness costs in Eastbourne and elsewhere.

In the last financial year (2022/23), the cost of temporary and emergency housing on homelessness claims in Eastbourne was £4.6m. The council reclaimed a £2m subsidy from the government to lighten this load.

This year, the council expects expenditure to increase to £5.8m, against a £2.2m subsidy, leaving a £3.6m hole in its budget.

Other local authorities in East Sussex have experienced similar increases in homelessness costs.

For example, Hastings Borough Council has warned it may be forced to issue a s114 notice — effectively the local government equivalent of bankruptcy — as a result of its housing costs.

The summit is expected to be held on October 31.

