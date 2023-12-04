BREAKING

Eastbourne councillors donate £300 to new boxing club

Old Town councillors in Eastbourne have donated £300 to a new boxing club for young people.
The money, from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme, will help provide coaching, equipment and hall hire for St Elisabeth’s Church Boxing Club.

Old Town councillors have also agreed a £100 grant to Run Wednesday running club which has sessions for all abilities.

Meanwhile in Hampden Park, councillors have supported volunteers at Willingdon Trees Community Centre with £440 for t-shirts that identify volunteers when they are helping out in community events.

