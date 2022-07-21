Eastbourne cycling group objects plan to ban bikes from part of town centre

Bespoke Safer Cycling Group has written to East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to object the proposed Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme Phase 2a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO).

Gem Aellah from the group said: “This TRO will include a prohibition of pedal cycles on Terminus Road between Cornfield Road and Langney Road.

"This will effectively ban cyclists from using what is currently a permitted cycle route offering the most direct, comfortable and attractive route to cyclists travelling though the town centre to the seafront.

"No alternative safe and direct routes for cyclists, that are compliant with Local Transport Note 1/20 Cycle Infrastructure Design Guidance, have been outlined or proposed as part of the TRO.”

The group said the ‘proposed step backwards’ comes at a time when national policy sets targets to increase the percentage of short journeys that are walked or cycled.

Dr Aellah added: “New guidance for highways agencies also clearly states that ‘reallocating space to walking and cycling… is imperative to ensure the objectives in gear change and elsewhere are met. Local authorities should continue to make significant changes to their road layouts to give more space to cyclists and pedestrians and to maintain the changes they have already made.’

“Despite national and local policy seeking to encourage modal shift, and Department for Transport reporting showing that cycling numbers across East Sussex remain as the second worst in the south east, ESCC appears to be committing to a scheme that actively makes cycling provision in Eastbourne town centre worse.

"The official reasoning for the proposed ban, ‘to enable to safe passage of pedestrians within the town centre shopping precinct’, is provided despite there having been no recorded collisions between pedestrians and cyclists in this area.”

Dr Aellah said the group has also voiced its disappointment at the ‘lack of consultation’ with disabled cycling groups.

She added: “The proposed TRO will actively discriminate against disabled cyclists, who would be required to dismount on Terminus Road despite this being physically impossible for some.”

Dr Aellah said input was provided through Disability Involvement Group.

She said: “In recent years improvements to cycling infrastructure in Eastbourne have been few and far between.

"The recent failure of ESCC to receive any active travel funding as part of Tranche 3 of the active travel fund, and the failure to deliver any temporary cycling schemes in Eastbourne as part of the Emergency Active Travel fund during the Covid-19 pandemic, clearly demonstrate this. Despite this, ESCC now appears committed to actively making cycling provision worse in the town.”

An ESCC spokesperson said: “ESCC is following the necessary Traffic Regulation Order statutory and public consultation requirements as part of Phase 2a Eastbourne Town Centre Movement and Access Package and welcomes all responses.

"As part of that process, any objections that cannot be resolved and withdrawn will be presented to the planning committee for determination this autumn.