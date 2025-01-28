Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde celebrates Sovereign Centre breakthrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has celebrated after Eastbourne Borough Council announced that it was negotiating terms with a new potential tenant of the Sovereign Centre.

The potential tenant is social enterprise GLL - whose consumer-facing brand is Better - which operates 140 pools across the UK.

A minimum lease of three years is set to be agreed that would retain the Gala Pool, keep the Training Pool open and enable the Fun Pool to welcome swimmers seasonally, from Spring to October.

The fun pool and training pool at the Sovereign Centre were earmarked for closure last year amid a number of council budget cuts.

The decision was made, despite thousands petitioning against the closure, as Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) tried to make savings of £2.7 million.

The negotiations follow a number of conversations with those who expressed an interest in the Sovereign Centre.

In a statement Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde said: “After months of campaigning to protect our Sovereign Centre - including writing letters, attending meetings and standing up in Parliament to urge Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) to find a new operator to keep our pools open - we’ve secured a breakthrough.

“EBC have just announced that they have heeded our calls and expect to reach an agreement with an alternative potential operator, GLL (as known as ‘Better’). The agreement would mean our Training Pool (where I learnt to swim myself) would stay open, and our Fun Pool would re-open on a seasonal basis (Spring to October).

Given that over 250 council-run swimming pools across the country have been forced to shut their doors due to rising costs and underfunding by the previous Government, this agreement to help Eastbourne buck the trend could be promising.

“The agreement ahead is promising for the Sovereign Centre and our town, I want to gain assurances from EBC/GLL on the following:

“Year-round accessibility: What would it take for GLL to be able to re-open the Fun Pool all year round, beyond seasonally?

“Affordability: Will prices remain accessible for all members of the community?

“Inclusion: How will GLL ensure the Centre is fully accessible for individuals with disabilities?

“Long-term plans: Will EBC progress its planning for the long-term future of the Sovereign Centre ASAP and involve the community in this process?

“I’m meeting with EBC and GLL in the coming days and weeks to put these questions to them and will keep you updated”.