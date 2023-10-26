Plans have come forward to convert an Eastbourne nightclub into a ‘luxury HMO’.

In an outline application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, F Forte Developments Ltd is seeking planning permission to convert and extend Embassy — a night club in Pevensey Road — into a 35-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The proposal also seeks permission to create a new Class E commercial space on the building’s ground floor, which would be expected to operate as a gym.

Indicative floor plans show another gym space in the basement of the building, which is expected to be for the sole use of the HMO’s residents.

Embassy in Pevensey Road. Image via Google Maps.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “The proposed scheme seeks a luxury 35-bed HMO. This development would be very different to a standard HMO property as it would be very spacious, well-equipped and finished to a very high specification.

“This application has been considered to address the high demand in the local property market for accommodation for working professionals who want the convenience of fully managed accommodation.

“Houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) are an important part of Eastbourne’s housing offer. The proposed scheme can play a very important role in meeting housing need, and can help reduce the pressure elsewhere in Eastbourne to convert and subdivide existing larger homes.”

The proposed extension would come in the form of an additional floor to the building. This additional floor has already been approved in principle as part of a previous planning application.

The indicative plans for the converted building. Image from planning documents

While only indicative at this stage, plans show that the HMO bedrooms would be arranged over five floors, with seven bedrooms on each floor.

The indicative floor plans show how each bedroom would have its own en-suite shower and toilet facilities and enough space for a double bed. They would share kitchen space with the other rooms, but have no other communal space, other than the basement gym and a cycle storage area.

The applicant, F Forte Developments Ltd, is majority owned by Gino Forte, who is also the majority owner of the existing nightclub.