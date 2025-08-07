Planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council. Photo: Sussex World

These are the planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council throughout July.

Applications submitted in July include safety measure works to Eastbourne Bandstand, an entrance gateway arch to Victoria Place and a change of use to an HMO.

Submitted planning applications:

21 Hartfield Road, BN21 2AR (250405)

Change of use from a residential dwelling to a nine-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The Langtons Guest House, 85 Royal Parade, BN22 7AE (250442)

Change of use from a guest house to a residential home.

Cavendish Hotel, 37-40 Grand Parade, BN21 4DH (250337)

Removal of two antenna and the installation of six antenna, ancillary radio equipment, and two 0.3m transmission dish at existing rooftop site along with ancillary development.

St Margarets, 99 Carlisle Road, BN20 7TD (250353/250354)

Change of use from a care home to a seven-bedroom home.

Eastbourne Bandstand, Grand Parade, BN21 3EH (250412/250413)

Improvement and safety measure works to bandstand seating areas.

Street Record, Terminus Road (250419)

Entrance gateway arch to Victoria Place.

Street Record, Lower Parade (250420)

Installation of two mobile saunas with a free standing canopy for a period of 10 years.

Other minor applications:

10a South Cliff Tower, 16 Bolsover Road, BN20 7JW (250411)

Installation of one roller shutter to south elevation.

14 Beachy Head Road, BN20 7QP (250377)

Erection of single storey rear extension.

48 St Johns Road, BN20 7NG (250438)

Erection of single storey side extension.

5-7 Cavendish Place, BN21 3EJ (250446)

Repair and replace section of existing cast iron balustrade.

Flat 2, Warren Court, 3a Meads Street, BN20 7QX (250370)

Replace two existing timber framed single glazed bay windows with upvc double glazed windows to front elevation.

Flat 5, Blackwater Court, 1a Cornfield Terrace, BN21 4NN (250371)

Internal works relating to pest control treatment.

The Garden Flat, Meads Croft, 15 St Johns Road, BN20 7NQ (250388)

Replace existing timber single glazed sliding sash windows with upvc double glazed sliding sash windows to rear elevation.

51 Chesterfield Road, BN20 7NU (250389) Erection of single storey rear extension.

Flat 1, 15 Hartfield Road (250303)

Replace existing timber frame windows and conservatory windows and door with uPVC double glazingstanding canopy for a period of 10 years.

