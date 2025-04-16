Easter message to residents from the Mayor of Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"As Town Mayor, I extend my warmest wishes for a happy and peaceful Easter to all Hailsham residents. May this holiday bring you time for reflection, connection with loved ones we don't see as often as we would like to during the year, and a renewed sense of community as we celebrate the spring season and everything it represents.

Whether you'll be celebrating with family, friends, or attending a religious service, I hope you have a wonderful and memorable Easter weekend.

I also want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our essential workers, who continue to serve our community during this holiday. Thank you for your commitment to our town!

Easter is a perfect time to reflect on our recent achievements and our expectations for the coming months. As Town Mayor and Chair for almost six years now, I have thoroughly enjoyed contributing to the fruition of our many achievements, including continuing to work hard for our residents to make further significant improvements to our services, finding more efficient ways to carry out our activities and make our operations as efficient as possible.

Mayor & Hailsham Town Council Chair, Paul Holbrook

In terms of my role as Town Mayor specifically, I feel honoured once again to have represented the people of Hailsham, and meeting so many members of the local community at civic engagements, whilst helping to raise the profile of local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations - all of which work selflessly to help others and make individuals' lives just that much better and brighter.

Over the past year, I have attended close to 200 mayoral engagements, in addition to hosting my monthly 'Tea with the Mayor' advice surgeries throughout the year. I look forward to meeting more people at similar functions in the coming weeks and for the remainder of my term as Town Mayor.

Again, I hope that the long Easter weekend will give you all an opportunity to recharge and renew for what will no doubt be a busy spring and summer ahead! However you are planning to spend the Easter break, we wish you all the best.

Also, please note that the Town Council Offices and reception area, temporarily located at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road, will be closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday, reopening to the public on Tuesday 22nd April. Thank you."

Cllr Paul Holbrook - Town Mayor & Chair, Hailsham Town Council