Eight homes have been approved in Shipley
The application from Forays Homes for the former Arun Feedmills, in Sincox Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (April 9).
But it was by no means a unanimous decision, with concerns raised about water neutrality and the impact on the landscape.
In 1999, planning permission was given to build a commercial building on the site.
Nothing was every finished but, because some foundation work had been carried out, the permission was still valid. The site has been unused since around 2004.
Water neutrality means that the amount of water used by a development must be less than or the same as what was used before it was built.
A number of councillors questioned how that would be possible given how long the site had been empty.
They were advised that if they refused the application – which allowed for a total of 1,819.6 litres per day to be used – then the applicant had indicated that they would go ahead with the commercial building, which would use 2,062.42 litres per day.
Alexander Jeffery (Lib Dem, Southwater South & Shipley) proposed the application be refused, saying the development would have a harmful impact on the landscape and would not be water neutral.
But officers warned that, should the applicant appeal such a move, the chances of the council being found to be unreasonable by planning inspectors would be quite high and ‘costs would follow’.
The call to refuse was voted down and the application was approved by 11 votes to seven, with one abstention.
A planning officer said: “The council cannot currently demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.
“Whilst the development does represent a conflict with the development plan framework, the identified benefits would outweigh the conflict with plan.”
The development will be made up of two two-bedroom, four three-bedroom and two four-bedroom houses.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2278.