The application from Norfolk Square Ltd, for land at Stable Field, in Kirdford Road, was given the nod by planning officers.

The development will be made up of three two-bedroom, four three-bedroom and one four-bedroom homes, two of which will be classed as affordable.

There will be parking for 27 cars, six of which will be visitor spaces, with access to the site from Kirdford Road.

The council received 17 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including road safety, flooding, the impact on nearby listed buildings, and the impact on wildlife and their habitats.

In their report, the council’s planning officer said: “The proposal would result in a high-quality residential development, which would be acceptable in terms of its impact upon neighbouring properties, relationship with nearby listed buildings and integrate well within the surrounding area.”