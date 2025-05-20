Emotive subject of child therapy funding leads to West Sussex council debate

Changes to the Adoption & Special Guardianship Support Fund have prompted an emotive discussion at West Sussex County Council.

The fund, which was launched in 2015, is a government initiative that provides financial support to local authorities and regional adoption agencies to pay for therapeutic services for children in need.

Recent changes saw the annual therapy allowance for each child drop from £5,000 to £3,000, the removal of £2,500 for specialist assessments, and the scrapping of match-funding for high-cost cases.

During the annual meeting of the council on Friday (May 16), John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Meridian) said: “It is widely believed that this decision will disproportionately harm our most vulnerable children with complex needs, who rely on intense long-term therapy.”

Mr Dabell tabled a motion calling on leader Paul Marshall to write to the government to ask it to commit to ‘reinstate’ the fund to where the children ‘need it to be’.

His wording was called out by Chris Oxlade (Lab, Bewbush & Ifield West), who called it ‘slightly misleading’.

Pointing out that the amount in the fund would stay at £50million, Mr Oxlade said: “The reason that the change has been made [is] that this will allow more families to access the fund, because at the moment there’s a huge backlog. That backlog will hopefully come down dramatically now that more West Sussex families can actually access that fund.”

Verbal back-and-forth across the chamber of County Hall saw various councillors taking digs at each other’s parties, accusing them of ‘failing’ children over the years.

Dawn Smith (Lab, Broadwater) said the Conservatives had ‘picked a really emotive topic and come at it from the wrong angle’.

Refuting the idea that the changes were a cut, she pointed out that local authorities could ‘top up and add more money’ should a child need therapy beyond the £3,000 allocation.

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning, said the government’s ‘very sudden and very delayed’ changes had caused ‘an awful lot of anxiety’ to families who were waiting to hear about their applications for funding.

While acknowledging that the national fund would still contain £50million, she said: “In real terms this is, I’m afraid, a cut.”

James Walsh (Lib Dem, Littlehampton East) was not happy that the debate had turned into a ‘party political kick-about’. His suggestion that the wording of the motion should change from ‘reinstate the fund’ to ‘increase the fund’ was voted down.

The motion was approved by 41 votes to zero with 18 abstentions. Mr Marshall and Mrs Russell will now write to the government on the matter.

The former criticised the government for not consulting people before making the changes. And he added that some providers had already withdrawn as they could not provide the services needed for so much less money.