Exciting new plans unveiled for King Alfred Leisure Centre

Ambitious plans have been revealed for a new sports and leisure facility to replace the ageing King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove and the contractor set to deliver the project.

The proposed facility will transform the current seafront site into a modern, accessible and sustainable leisure destination for all, with spaces for sports, leisure and social and wellbeing activities.

The building is designed to make the most of its seafront location, offering sea views from the pools, gym and café, while landscaping will connect it to a revitalised public realm.

Following extensive community engagement and design development, the proposals reflect the needs and aspirations of our residents. The plans include a wide mix of facilities, including a much larger fitness suite, a leisure water area, a family entertainment zone and improved accessibility throughout.

Artist's impression of a proposal for the east side of the new leisure centre

Key team now in place

Willmott Dixon has been appointed as the preferred contractor, complementing the professional design team the council appointed at the start of the year.

The company has extensive experience in building leisure centres, having delivered more than 160 leisure facilities in the past decade, including 108 swimming pools. It has also undertaken significant educational and healthcare projects in the local area, including the recent transformation of Brighton Metropolitan College.

Richard Poulter, Managing Director for Construction South Willmott Dixon said: “We are excited to be appointed as the preferred contractor for this transformational project. Having recently delivered the successful transformation of Brighton Metropolitan College, we understand the importance of creating facilities that truly serve this vibrant coastal community.

Artist's impression of a proposal for the new swimming pool

“The new King Alfred Leisure Centre presents an exciting opportunity to create a world-class facility that maximises its unique seafront location through innovative design and sustainable construction practices. Drawing on our extensive experience of delivering over 160 leisure facilities nationwide - including 108 swimming pools - we bring proven expertise in complex waterfront developments and environmental resilience.

“We're particularly excited to integrate cutting-edge sustainable technologies and accessibility innovations that will set new standards for coastal leisure facilities. Working alongside Brighton & Hove City Council and Alliance Leisure, we're committed to delivering not just a building, but a community hub that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Willmott Dixon has been working closely with the council’s main delivery partner, Alliance Leisure, procured through the UK Leisure Framework, and its team, which includes GT3 Architects and a range of specialist consultants and engineers, to influence the design proposals.

Tom Fairey, Alliance Leisure Development director, said: “We are delighted that this hugely significant project has now taken another big step forwards with the appointment of Willmott Dixon.

Artist's impression of the proposal for the south side of the new leisure centre

“We are looking forward to continuing at pace through the next stages of pre-construction, and to working with our expert partners to deliver this modern and sustainable new centre, which will meet the needs of the Brighton & Hove community for many years to come.”

The plans will now be reviewed to determine how much everything will cost and what needs to be done to ensure the project is feasible, affordable, and ready to move ahead smoothly.

The council is proposing a capital investment of up to £65 million in the project as part of its ongoing commitment to invest in sports and leisure facilities across the city.

This will be funded through a mix of government grants, council borrowing, and the sale of part of the site for residential development. The new centre is expected to generate significant revenue, helping to offset costs and ensure long-term viability.

Next steps to bring the vision to reality

Members of the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee will discuss the proposals and next steps for the project at a meeting on Monday 22 September. Read the overview and scrutiny report.

Later that week, Cabinet members will consider the proposals at September’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday 25 September and if agreed will move the project onto its next phase.

If the proposals are agreed, residents will soon be invited to view the designs for the new leisure centre and share feedback of the facility mix through exhibitions and an online survey set to launch this autumn.

Subject to further Cabinet approval, a planning application will be submitted by the end of the year.

Work is not anticipated to begin on site before early 2026 and the facility is not expected to open before spring 2028.

While the project progresses the existing King Alfred Leisure Centre will be kept open for as long as feasible.

For more information and updates and to view the proposals, visit: www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/king-alfred-development