A warning has been given to people planning to take part in a Christmas Day dip in Sussex.

Seafront officers are urging residents, visitors and their families to stay safe when visiting the seafront this winter

The warning comes as Christmas approaches and many families will be visiting the seafront and beaches.

Mitchie Alexander, cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism said: “Everyone enjoys a bracing stroll on the promenade over the festive season, but we would urge people to keep away from the groynes, staying on the path or high up on the beach, especially when the sea conditions are rough.

“Keep little ones close and hold their hands when walking on the beaches. Keep dogs on leads and don’t let them enter the sea.”

Seafront officers are also offering advice for those planning on sea swimming over the festive period.

Seafront officer Abby Rocky said: “We understand people will be considering a Christmas Day dip this year, but winter sea conditions, cold water and strong currents can be extremely hazardous for even the most experienced sea swimmers.

“Cold water sea swimming takes skill, stamina and knowledge of the physical dangers and should only be for the very experienced, using suitable wetsuits, in very calm conditions and with friends.

“Even on a calm day, sea currents, unpredictable waves or a sudden change in weather can create life threatening hazards without warning.”

Swimmers are advised to check the weather forecast and sea conditions on the day, ‘consider others in their group’ and ‘never enter the water after drinking alcohol or taking drugs’.

Ms Rocky added: “The sea will be there tomorrow – don’t take unnecessary risks, that could threaten your life or others trying to help.”

The seafront officer said that – unlike many other beaches where you can gradually enter the water – Brighton and Hove beaches have a steep shingle slope. This makes it difficult to leave and enter the water ‘especially during the high tide period’.

This combination of strong winds and steep shingle banks can ‘create powerful waves’ close to the shore and ‘increase the risk of being swept out to sea’.

Ms Rocky said: “There is no lifeguard service at this time of year. If you get into difficulty, you are putting extra pressures on emergency services and volunteers like HM Coastguard and the lifeboat service.

“If you get into trouble in the water, try to stay calm and float on your back, spreading your arms and legs moving your hands and try to get someone’s attention.

“And if you see anyone in danger, or attempting to enter the water in dangerous sea conditions, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A new leaflet giving advice and information about sea swimming has been produced by the council’s seafront team and is available from the seafront office

The Brighton Seafront Office is open daily from 9am to 5pm, telephone 01273 292716.

For a ‘safer, and warmer way’ to enjoy a festive dip, people have been advised to join the Christmas Day swim at Saltdean Lido.