'Fantastic progress' - Take a look inside new council homes in Worthing which should be complete by the winter

Worthing Borough Council contractors are working on 11 new energy-efficient homes at the former RAF Air Cadets in Victoria Road.

Plans to demolish and convert the site were approved in April. Worthing Borough Council hoped to save £120,000 per year after plans to build 11 flats for temporary/emergency accommodation were given the green light.

After submitting the application in January, the council said it was ‘determined to tackle the housing crisis’ in the town and wanted to transform the empty brownfield site at 20-22 Victoria Road ‘to help with the issue’.

The council provided an update on the project on Tuesday, September 16.

A social media post read: “The teams building our 11 new energy efficient homes in Worthing town centre are continuing to make f antastic progress.

“Pipework, electrical cabling and plaster have all been installed in the ground floor flats and communal areas, and work is underway in the first and second floor properties.”

The new homes – which are being built by council contractor Sunninghill – are tailored for Worthing residents in need of somewhere to live.

"They are designed to be so well insulated and ventilated that they need very little energy to heat or cool, meaning far lower fuel bills for the tenants,” the council added.

"There are around 2,000 households on the housing register in Worthing and we are currently having to house hundreds of local families in temporary accommodation outside the area, away from their friends, relatives, jobs and schools, which damages their quality of life and is very expensive.

“This project will mean that as well as bringing Worthing residents back to Worthing, we’ll be able to focus more of our resources on providing services to the community.”

It is hoped that the first Worthing residents will be able to move into the new homes ‘this winter’.

