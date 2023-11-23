Brewers Fayre Bognor Regis ‘royal hall’ plans have been criticised as ’money thrown down the drain’.

The proposed plans would see the old Brewers Fayre pub in Bognor Regis, returned to a multi-purpose ‘royal hall’ venue for events, meetings and other bookings.

Arun District Council’s economy committee, at a special meeting on Monday, November 20, approved a £40,000 design feasibility study for the site to assess the cost of, and time needed for, a royal hall approach.

According to council officers, the pub used to be part of the Regis Centre as a Royal Hall, used for music recitals, weddings, large dinners and conferences before being leased to Brewers Fayre owners, Whitbread, in 1996, who then closed the pub in April this year.

The Regis Centre Car Park also had a feasibility study approved for a total of £222,961, which could see the Brewers Fayre building demolished if conversion is found not be feasible, as part of the car park’s regeneration efforts.

Jacky Pendleton (Con, Middleton-on-Sea) said the cost of the feasibility study could be ‘peanuts’ to the full cost of the project, due to changes to the space made by Whitbread.

Taking from the council officer’s report on the scheme, she said: “This project will be required to, remove all the internal additions, remove the two upper floor flats, remove the existing suspended ceiling, replace [the building’s] dated mechanical, electrical and plumbing.

“It’ll need brand new customer toilets and cloakrooms, a full scheme of fit out and decoration and to top it off, retractable seat capacity of up to 400 – this is going to run into £2 million.

“I remember when I redid a house, I was told it would be cheaper to knock it down and start again than to actually strip it out and use what was there, and I think that’s what we have here.

Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) questioned where the money for the royal hall conversion would come from, stating the idea of the hall was from a ‘bygone era’, and that it would be competing directly with the theatre.

Andy Cooper (Con, Angmering and Findon) said the building itself was ‘outdated’ and ‘ugly’ and whose purpose could be better served in an ‘industrial estate in Shripney’.

Roger Nash (Lab, Pevesney) said the royal hall would complement the existing Alexandra Theatre once it was connected back to it, and the feasibility study was only determining feasibility of the development, not committing the council to any further spending.

“In terms of the actual cost, that’s what the feasibility study is all about – in many ways, in fact, it could be a win for Arun.”

Claire Needs (LDem, Aldwick West) said Bognor Regis does not currently have a large, accessible multi-purpose venue that can be used all year round, and that it would be ‘fantastic’ to reinstate the royal hall for ‘locals and visitors alike’.

The car park study was also criticised for restricting the council’s development options, after an amendment was made by council’s cross-party administration to prevent the possbility of residential development on the site.

The economy committee agreed in June to pursue a feasibility study into conversion of the pub into a public meeting space, after being given five options for officers to pursue; a public meeting space; private letting of the space; a soft play space or cafe; a restaurant; or a ‘meanwhile use’ operator.