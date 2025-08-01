Final details agreed for 140-home Birdham development

Final details of the layout and scale of a new 140-home development at Birdham have been agreed by Chichester District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the remaining reserved matters followed approval of the outline plans for land off Main Road, Birdham.

In their decision report, planning officers said the site measures approximately 7.77 hectares and comprises an open agricultural field adjacent to the A286.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following a successful appeal against non-determination on the outline application 21/01830/OUT for a development of up to 150 new homes, the site which is to be known as 'Beechwood Manor' has been acquired by Redrow Homes.” they said.

A diagram of the layout of the Birdham site by Arch Associations

The plans were for 98 market homes, from one to five bed, and 42 affordable homes, including one, two, three and four bed with first homes,. social rent, affordable homes and shared ownership.

Birdham Parish Council commented on issues including the lack of need for one bedroom social housing, covenants for rights of way for cyclists and pedestrians, correct maintenance for the wildflower meadow and countryside gateway and the need for strategic wildlife corridors.

The council also wanted to be consulted on names for the development so that ‘residents are involved and the names are relevant to the Manhood’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Harbour Conservancy said the houses fronting onto Main Road are ‘too tightly spaced and therefore appear cramped and urban in appearance’.

It commented on the ‘minimal’ planting on the Main Road frontage which ;does not reflect the predominant character of hedgerows and trees bordering the road within the immediate area’, which would have ‘softened’ the view.

Planning officers said the principle of the development was ‘firmly established’ in the outline plans.

"These plans formed key markers at that point in the application process and the Redrow proposals in compliance have required only tweaks to the layout and design of the two-storey dwellings rather than significant layout changes or design alterations,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The retention of key elements from the outline stage as required by the Design Code including: the set back from Main Road and the supplementary tree planting; the west-east footpath/cycleway across the site passing through a central green open space and linking to existing footpath no.48; the equipped play space in the western corner adjacent to Main Road and the large green buffer with SuDS basin to the east bordering onto open countryside are all elements which combine to deliver an overall successful design solution.

“The development will deliver a much needed 140 homes towards the council's housing supply in a sustainable service village location free from environmental constraints which can't otherwise be addressed by condition or through the S.106 agreement. The outline planning permission is subject to a raft of 26 detailed conditions which are supplemented where necessary by the conditions attached to this recommendation.”

To see the decision report, go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference BI/25/00228/REM,

*Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in our classified section and at publicnoticesportal.uk