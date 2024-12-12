Food waste collection in Crawley could happen after council awarded £1.4 million grant

The task of introducing a food waste collection in Crawley has been made a little easier for the borough council.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 11) it was announced that the authority had been awarded a £1.4m grant from the government.

Some £150,000 of this will be used to help set up the new weekly collection service from April 2026.

Councils across the country welcomed the government’s announcement that food waste collections should be in place by April 2026.

But, with budgets already over-stretched, questions were asked about how they were expected to pay for the new service.

For Crawley at least, that question has been answered.

The money will come from Defra’s Extended Producer Responsibility fund, which was set up to help authorities cover the net costs of collecting, managing, recycling and disposing of household packaging waste.

Bob Noyce, cabinet member for environment, sustainability & climate change, told the meeting that the £1.4m had not been ring-fenced – meaning it can be used how the council sees fit.

With the funding announcement only made last week, no decisions have been made about where the rest of the money will be spent.

Leader Michael Jones said there were a number of possibilities but the council would think carefully about what to do next.