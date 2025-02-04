Former Crawley gym could be turned into four units if council give go ahead to plans

Plans to divide a former gym on Crawley Leisure Park into four units are to be decided by the borough council.

An application from Aviva Investors for the former Nuffield site will be put to a meeting of the planning committee on Monday (February 10).

It seeks permission for extensions and alterations to the building. with three units on the ground floor and one on the first floor. A report to the committee said they would be used by two restaurants, a gym, and a children’s indoor play centre.

The application was submitted in April 2023, seven months before Nuffield closed its doors – so most of the 274 objections received by the council were from gym users.

How the units might look. Image: Aviva Investors

The report said: “The gym and its swimming pool were clearly very popular with the members. The gym clearly also provided a wide range of other services, including physiotherapy and help for people with mobility difficulties and other health conditions. Its loss has had a major impact on the former users and staff of the Nuffield gym.

“It is not clear why the Nuffield gym closed but, as an individual business, had no specific protection under the planning system.”

The application includes improved paving running from the Ifield Avenue entrance, past the application site to Hollywood Bowl and then across Cineworld to the restaurants.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2023/0242/FUL.