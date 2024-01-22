Former Horley Fire Station site is to be sold by West Sussex County Council
The fire station, in Povey Cross Road, closed in August last year, with the property having been declared surplus to the council’s requirements in November 2021.
It was put on the open market and a number of offers were received.
On Thursday (January 18), Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, gave the nod to its sale to the preferred bidder.
While the council didn’t reveal how much it would receive for the site, it had been advertised online for £2.5million.
A report from Andrew Edwards, assistant director of property & assets, said: “Should the offer be withdrawn then the proposal is to sell to the next highest bidder or to another party, subject to the period of time that may have elapsed, it is possible that the property would need to be remarketed.
“The sale is a conditional sale which is subject to contract, legal due diligence and the grant of a satisfactory planning approval.”