BREAKING

Former Horley Fire Station site is to be sold by West Sussex County Council

The former Horley Fire Station site is to be sold by West Sussex County Council.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:44 GMT
Horley Fire Station. Image: GoogleMapsHorley Fire Station. Image: GoogleMaps
Horley Fire Station. Image: GoogleMaps

The fire station, in Povey Cross Road, closed in August last year, with the property having been declared surplus to the council’s requirements in November 2021.

It was put on the open market and a number of offers were received.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday (January 18), Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, gave the nod to its sale to the preferred bidder.

Most Popular

While the council didn’t reveal how much it would receive for the site, it had been advertised online for £2.5million.

A report from Andrew Edwards, assistant director of property & assets, said: “Should the offer be withdrawn then the proposal is to sell to the next highest bidder or to another party, subject to the period of time that may have elapsed, it is possible that the property would need to be remarketed.

“The sale is a conditional sale which is subject to contract, legal due diligence and the grant of a satisfactory planning approval.”

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilJeremy Hunt