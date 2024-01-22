The former Horley Fire Station site is to be sold by West Sussex County Council.

Horley Fire Station. Image: GoogleMaps

The fire station, in Povey Cross Road, closed in August last year, with the property having been declared surplus to the council’s requirements in November 2021.

It was put on the open market and a number of offers were received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (January 18), Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, gave the nod to its sale to the preferred bidder.

While the council didn’t reveal how much it would receive for the site, it had been advertised online for £2.5million.

A report from Andrew Edwards, assistant director of property & assets, said: “Should the offer be withdrawn then the proposal is to sell to the next highest bidder or to another party, subject to the period of time that may have elapsed, it is possible that the property would need to be remarketed.