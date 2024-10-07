Former Horsham Fire Station to be sold by West Sussex County Council with guide price of £2.5m

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 15:23 BST
The former Horsham Fire Station is to be sold by West Sussex County Council

The building, in Hurst Road, was declared surplus to requirements in 2020 and closed in 2023, with a new fire station opening in Macfarlane Way.

The decision to sell was approved by Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, on Friday (October 4).

While no information has been shared about how much the council will receive for the one-acre site, it has been advertised online with a guide price of £2.5million.

Former Horsham Fire Station. Image: GoogleMapsFormer Horsham Fire Station. Image: GoogleMaps
Former Horsham Fire Station. Image: GoogleMaps

A report from Andrew Edwards, assistant director (property and assets), said nine bids for the site were received by the council.

Options other than selling were looked at, including whether the building could be used for social, community or environmental use, but none were considered viable.

