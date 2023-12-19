The fountains in Crawley town centre have finally been repaired at a cost of £170,000.

Queens Square fountain. Image: Crawley Borough Council

Installed in 2017 for £554,000, the Queens Square fountains have stood dry for four summers in a row, with technical issues and, of course, the pandemic preventing them from entertaining young and old alike.

During a meeting of the borough council, Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning & economic development, said the contractor brought in to fix the problem had now signed off the work as complete.

He added: “This has been a complicated repair and the council quite rightly took time to explore the potential to recover costs from the original installation contractor.

“Regrettably, the legal advice indicated that any case would be difficult to prove and potentially would delay the re-opening further.”