The application was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (April 11).

It will see a 1.5m antenna placed on top of the Pavilion, with a six-metre high galvanised column sited some 35m to the west.

Both will include Wireless Access Points.

Malcolm Avery (Con, Cuckfield, Bolney & Ansty) told the meeting the Wi-Fi would ‘go a long way in serving a real and present public need’.

He added: “One of the biggest bugbears in our ward is the lack of reliable mobile, Wi-Fi and internet connectivity in the area.

“As a Cuckfield resident myself, I can vouch for the fact that mobile signal is completely absent in large parts of the village and internet connection is sporadic and unreliable.”

The application was brought to the committee because the district council owns the land.

Applicant North Ltd was appointed by West Sussex County Council to deliver broadband services in several locations, including Cuckfield Recreation Ground, through the Connected Space Wi-Fi pilot.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “North will implement an external Wi-Fi service within locations across West Sussex selected by the county and district councils, with the aim of encouraging increased visitors, traders, and those putting on outdoor events – all of which will support economic recovery and growth.

“Cuckfield Recreation Ground has been selected as a recipient location by Mid Sussex District Council. ”