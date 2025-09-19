Funds for £10.2million Capitol Theatre refurbishment project agreed by Horsham District Council

A refurbishment project for the Capitol Theatre has been agreed by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £10.2m project will see the cinemas, lounge area, box office and toilets completely refurbished, any necessary mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades carried out, all seats replaced in the theatre and cinemas, and a full redecoration including carpets and house lights.

More female toilets will be installed as well as a Changing Places facility for people with mobility issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Capitol was last refurbished in 2003. The work, which will be carried out in 2026, was agreed during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (September 17). Already this year, essential repairs have been carried out to the theatre roof.

The Capitol theatre, Horsham

Martin Boffey, leader of the council, said: “Accessibility across the venue has been a priority, and remodelling to the layout of the auditorium and cinemas will ensure that customers with accessibility needs can access and enjoy the theatre with confidence that their needs are met.”

Another priority was to reduce the carbon footprint of the theatre – but this will only be partly achieved.

The plan had been to install Air Source Heat Pumps, but the only space for them would be on the roof, which specialist contractors said was not big enough for the number needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, planning permission would likely be refused anyway, given the impact the units would have had on residents in the neighbouring flats.

Instead, energy efficient ‘hydrogen ready’ gas boilers will be installed.

Conservative group leader Roger Noel said he was disappointed that the council had ‘failed’ on this and the plan to increase seating numbers in the theatre.

Increasing capacity had been one of the original aims but was deemed not possible within the approved budget. There will be a slight increase in capacity but ‘not by a huge amount’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mr Boffey recognised the disappointment with the carbon footprint, he rejected the idea that the council had failed regarding seating.

He said: “We’re here doing what needs to be done in the most prudent and deliverable way that we can do them. I actually see that as quite a success.

“It’s not as much of a success as I would have liked it to have been. But as I said to someone recently, I’d quite like to play centre forward for Derby County but it’s probably not going to happen.”

The Capitol is due to close in January so that work can begin. The work should be finished by October, with the venue re-opening in time for the 2026 panto, in November.