The future of Arundel’s library has been secured for another two years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November 2024, residents were told that the 50-year lease of Arundel Library would be coming to an end in September 2025.

Arundel Town Council – which has been advocating for the library’s future – said it was ‘excited to share an update’ from West Sussex County Council (WSCC) on Tuesday (June 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The library in Arundel has been delivered from the former schoolhouse building on Surrey Street for almost 50 years,” a WSCC document read.

In November 2024, residents were told that the 50-year lease of Arundel Library would be coming to an end in September 2025. Photo: Google Street View

"The lease was due to end in September 2025, at the end of the agreed 50-year lease period, which began in 1975.

"The library service is now happy to share the news we expect to agree a new lease for up to two years, taking us to Autumn 2027.

“We are looking forward to continuing to offer library services from the current building, which includes celebrating 100 years of West Sussex Libraries this year. Look out for the ‘Libraries of possibilities and wonders’ coming to Arundel Library in August.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council said it ‘really appreciated’ all comments received’ and have ‘compiled some frequently asked questions’. These can be accessed at: https://arena.westsussex.gov.uk/-/arundel-library-lease

This document revealed that the county council ‘viewed a number of vacant properties’ in Arundel – ‘in making sure we achieve best value’.

It added: “None of the commercial sites had the ideal layout for delivering public library services, with most of them presenting significant accessibility issues.

“We have really appreciated all comments received so far and the opportunity to engage and utilise those comments where possible.”

The council also revealed there are ‘no plans to close the library’, with a focus on finding a ‘good, long-term location’ to provide the residents with a library service.