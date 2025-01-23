Garden centre near Chichester could be rebuilt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish and rebuild a garden centre have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application for Hillier Garden Centre, between Fishbourne and Bosham, is the result of numerous proposals to improve the ageing site.

If approved, the old centre will make way for an energy efficient new one, complete with solar panels, a timber framed poly-tunnel covering a plant market, parking for 239 cars and nine spaces for electric vehicle charging.

A statement submitted with the application said: “This expansion would enhance the centre’s current contribution to the local economy together with creating a more environmentally sustainable centre, to align with Hillier’s environmental policy.

Plans to demolish and rebuild Hilliers Garden Centre, in Bosham, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: Plum Architects

“This would include improvements to sustainable travel options to the centre and the creation of new, diverse and native landscaping.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02410/FUL.