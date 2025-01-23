Garden centre near Chichester could be rebuilt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application for Hillier Garden Centre, between Fishbourne and Bosham, is the result of numerous proposals to improve the ageing site.
If approved, the old centre will make way for an energy efficient new one, complete with solar panels, a timber framed poly-tunnel covering a plant market, parking for 239 cars and nine spaces for electric vehicle charging.
A statement submitted with the application said: “This expansion would enhance the centre’s current contribution to the local economy together with creating a more environmentally sustainable centre, to align with Hillier’s environmental policy.
“This would include improvements to sustainable travel options to the centre and the creation of new, diverse and native landscaping.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02410/FUL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.