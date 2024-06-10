Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight General Election candidates have put forward their names to be Crawley’s next MP.

With Conservative Henry Smith having stepped down, there will be a new face charged by residents to represent them in Parliament.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday July 4.

The candidates are:

Zack Ali (Conservative)

Linda Bamieh (Workers Party – for Britain and Gaza)

Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Tim Charters (Reform UK)

Iain Bradley Martin Dickson (Green Party)

Lee Daniel Gibbs (Liberal Democrats)

Peter Lamb (Labour)

Dan Weir (The Heritage Party)

There will also be a by-election in Maidenbower, where voters will choose their new borough councillor.

Three candidates are vying to replace Jennifer Millar-Smith (Conservative), who has stepped down.

They are:

Imtiaz Khan (Conservative)

Max Perry (Green Party)

Matt Pritchard (Labour)

Anyone wishing to vote must have an acceptable form of photo ID.

If you do not have any of the accepted photo ID, and you want to vote at the polling station, you will need to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate via the GOV UK website.

You have until 5pm on June 26 to apply.