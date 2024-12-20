Give hospital workers cheaper parking, says Brighton councillor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
Yesterday evening Robert Brown, of Kemptown Liberal Democrats, faced Brighton and Hove City Council to query the exorbitant parking charges facing hospital workers at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

He said, “Key workers are often low paid and hospital workers cannot rely on public transport to get to work if they are living outside Brighton.

"Some are paying £50 a week for parking. Will the council look at options such as parking permits?”

Robert Brown also asked if the council would consider health and social care workers in the need for better parking facilities.

Parking machines at Sussex Countyplaceholder image
Parking machines at Sussex County

“Some people are forced to watch the clock, or even to park on pavements and keep an eye out for parking wardens when they are caring for others.”

Cllr Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm responded by saying that this is something that the Council is working on, and Labour had already acted to halt Green plans to quadruple on-street parking charges around the hospital.

