Groundworks begin for new park in Worthing which will feature playground and picnic tables
Housebuilders Persimmon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Homes have started groundworks at a West Durrington site, according to Worthing Borough Council.
The new public park lies to the north of Fulbeck Way.
"The new park was designed in collaboration with residents in West Durrington and will feature a new playground that caters to all ages and abilities, a multi-use games area with ball court, as well as junior football pitches and community allotments,” a council spokesperson said.
"Benches, picnic tables and cycle stands have been incorporated into the design to encourage a communal feel and promote active travel.
"There will be fresh planting of trees, shrubs and hedges, 20 new allotment plots next to the existing Humber Avenue Community Allotments site as well as a community orchard, large community allotment and a community garden that is suitable for disabled users.”
The council said the housebuilders will be keeping residents up-to-date with the progress of the work via a dedicated website: www.westdurrington.com/community-updates
