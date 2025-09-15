Hailsham councillors attend memorial honouring Flying Officer Percy Burton

Councillors, including the Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Chris Bryant, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell, attended a special memorial event at Cuckoo Fields in Station Road on Saturday [13 September], held in honour of Flying Officer Percival (Percy) Ross Frame Burton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occasion, organised by Barratt Homes Southern Counties, marked the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and included the official unveiling of a new memorial dedicated to Flying Officer Burton, who gave his life in service to his country during the Second World War.

Currently, a wooden cross and plaque are secured to a large oak tree on the northern boundary of the field. The new memorial, installed by the developers, will provide a more permanent tribute to Burton's extraordinary act of bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying Officer Burton of the 249 Squadron North Weald performed a courageous action on 27 September 1940 which could have merited the Victoria Cross. However, at the time, the only posthumous recognition available was a mention in dispatches, which he received.

Percy Burton memorial service: 13/09/25

Burton, piloting Hurricane V6683, intercepted a formation of Messerschmitt Bf 110 aircraft over Redhill before chasing one of them at low level across Sussex. Over Hailsham, he rammed the enemy aircraft, cutting its tail off and forcing it to crash. His own Hurricane crashed nearby in Station Road, where he lost his life.

Flying Officer Burton is buried at St Andrew's Churchyard in Tangmere. His sacrifice continues to be remembered locally, with Burton Walk in Hailsham named in his honour, as well as the town's Air Training Corps squadron which bears the 249 Squadron number.

"As we mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, it is fitting that we come together as a community to honour those who gave their lives for our freedom," said Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant. "Flying Officer Burton's courage is an important part of Hailsham's history, and we are proud to see it commemorated in this way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His story also serves as an important reminder to younger generations of the cost of war and the value of peace. By preserving his memory with this memorial, we not only pay our respects but also reaffirm our collective responsibility to ensure that such sacrifices are never forgotten. The people of Hailsham can take pride in knowing that this town continues to keep his legacy alive."

Percy Burton memorial service: 13/09/25

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell added: "Percy Burton's remarkable bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered here in Hailsham, where his final flight ended. The installation of this new memorial ensures that residents, visitors and future generations will have a place to pause, reflect and appreciate the extraordinary heroism of one young man whose actions continue to resonate more than eight decades later."