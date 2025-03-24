Hailsham Town Council appoints a new Finance Assistant

Hailsham Town Council is excited to welcome Kim Lewis-Clements as Finance Assistant to its Officer team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherridan Harper, the Town Council's Finance Assistant and Administrator for the last 18 years left the Council on 21st February, and members and staff would like to take this opportunity to express their thanks and gratitude to Sherridan for her hard work during this time.

After a thorough recruitment process, the Council has appointed Kim to carry out the role, who has occupied a variety of finance administration positions. Her job role will be to provide administrative support to maintain the Town Council's financial processes and systems, working as part of a team to deliver a growing range of services, as well as dealing with the bookings and invoicing of the James West Community Centre and other halls for hire managed by the Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas of day-to-day responsibility include credit control, banking support, community grant applications and general administration.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

Looking forward to her new role, Kim said: "I'm delighted to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members so early into my role. I look forward to working with councillors, staff and the community for the benefit of Hailsham."

"Whilst we welcome Kim to the role, we certainly miss our colleague Sherridan, who has played a key role in the day-to-day operations and Town Council," said Town Clerk John Harrison. Her dedication and hard work over the years have been instrumental in supporting local residents and community organisations - and ensuring the smooth running of the Council's affairs."

"The Finance Assistant role is instrumental in the future expansion of our services and activities. I look forward to working with Kim during this exciting period of change, development and improvement for the Town Council - and are delighted to welcome her to our team!"