Hailsham Town Council appoints a Responsible Finance Officer

Hailsham Town Council has appointed a Responsible Finance Officer to carry out the day-to-day financial management of the Council and to further develop the positive progress it has been achieving in recent years.

Michelle Webber, the Town Council's Responsible Finance Officer for the last 13 years left the Council on 16th December, and members and staff would like to take this opportunity to express their thanks and gratitude to Michelle for her hard work during this time.

After a thorough recruitment process, the Council has appointed Becky White to carry out the role, who has occupied a variety of management, finance and senior administrative positions in local government, and has extensive experience working in her previous role as Town Clerk at Selsey Town Council.

Becky's job role will be to coordinate and work with other members of the central management team to achieve the Council's objectives, advise on matters relating to the budget, income and expenditure, prepare financial reports, manage data records and monitor the Council's annual budget.

Other areas of day-to-day responsibility include the reconciliation of bank accounts to statements, managing cash flow and control of investments, as well as ensuring adherence within the Financial Regulations of the Council.

Looking forward to the challenging role, Becky said: "I am honoured to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members so early into my role. This is a very important time for everyone concerned. There are incredible opportunities offered by the development of existing and future council projects and I am ready to use my skills in previous positions to support the council to resource and deliver its ambitious forward plans."

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues during this exciting period of change, development and improvement for the Town Council."

Town Clerk, John Harrison commented: "Becky's proven track record and experience in local government financial management impressed us all during the interview process. At a time when many councils are undergoing a challenging financial period amid the cost-of-living crisis, it is essential that, like our previous RFOs, we have someone of the highest calibre in this role."

"I look forward to working with Becky and it's also positive that she was able to demonstrate a real passion for improving and further developing the town of Hailsham."