Hailsham Town Council commits to long-term investment in recreation grounds

From the historic Western Road Recreation Ground to the vibrant Maurice Thornton Playing Field, the Council is taking significant steps to ensure these vital open spaces remain accessible, inclusive and well-equipped for residents of all ages.

Significant Improvements at Western Road Recreation Ground

With the completion of extensive drainage improvement works, the Western Road Recreation Ground continues to thrive as a central hub for sport, leisure and community celebration.

Dating back to 1855, the site today features football and cricket pitches, four all-weather tennis courts, a children’s play area and outdoor gym, a large green space (Beaconsfield) and a modern sports pavilion.

Over the years, it has become home to some of Hailsham’s oldest and most successful sports clubs, including Hailsham Cricket Club (est. 1871), Hailsham Town Football Club and Hailsham Tennis Club (est. 1905).

The Town Council partners with Field In Trust to deliver a free exercise programme at the recreation ground.

Recent upgrades to the ground include:

+ A new all-weather perimeter path, funded by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), allowing year-round access for walkers, runners and cyclists.

+ Enhanced evening safety with new bollard and column lighting.

+ A major upgrade to the children's play area, with Disability Discrimination Act-compliant equipment, new surfacing and additional seating.

+ Replacement and expansion of outdoor gym equipment, ensuring durability and long-term use, funded by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

+ Approval for a new hard-standing area to support large-scale events such as the Hailsham Bonfire Society's annual celebration.

+ Plans for a traditional beacon structure to serve as a new community landmark.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, said: "The Western Road Recreation Ground is so much more than just a park - it is the beating heart of our community and an important part of Hailsham’s heritage. Generations of residents have grown up here learning to play, joining local clubs and taking part in sporting competitions."

"It's also a place where we come together to celebrate - whether that's through annual events like the Hailsham Bonfire or simply gathering with neighbours for a walk, a game of tennis or a picnic on a sunny day. That sense of shared space and community connection is invaluable."

"The Town Council takes enormous pride in caring for this historic site and is fully committed to ensuring that it continues to thrive as a welcoming, inclusive and high-quality environment for all. This isn’t just about maintenance - it's about investing in community wellbeing, civic pride and quality of life."

Continued Investment in Maurice Thornton Playing Field

Equally, the Maurice Thornton Playing Field has benefited from a series of targeted upgrades to improve access and facilities. Key developments include:

+ A new vehicle access gate and crossover on Marshfoot Lane to ease site entry for maintenance and community events.

+ New playground features, including a team swing, a 30-metre aerial zipwire, a replacement inclusive roundabout and resurfaced safety flooring.

+ £31,000 in CIL-funded improvements to the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park, including surface repairs, extensions and enhanced safety features for skaters and BMX riders.

The field remains the base for Hailsham United Junior Football Club - supporting over 200 players - and includes junior pitches and an outdoor gym for wider public use.

Cllr Laxton added: "The Maurice Thornton Playing Field plays a crucial role in supporting youth sport and active lifestyles. The improvements we've made - and those still to come - demonstrate our long-term strategy to invest in Hailsham’s recreational future."

Operations and Facilities Manager Tony Lee said: "The latest improvements at the Maurice Thornton Playing Field are part of our long-term strategy to modernise and future-proof Hailsham's recreational assets. The site is home to junior football, a much-loved skate park and well-used play areas - and it continues to be a vital space for families and young people to stay active and engaged."

"These improvements aren't just short-term fixes - they are strategic upgrades that will serve Hailsham residents for many years to come. We're proud to support this vision and will continue to work hard to deliver high-quality, accessible facilities for the whole town."

1 . Contributed Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hailsham Photo: Submitted