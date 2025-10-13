Hailsham Town Council encourages attendance at public meetings

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and community engagement, Hailsham Town Council is providing information for residents and members of the press who wish to observe or participate in Council and Committee meetings.

The Town Council warmly welcomes the public to attend all of its meetings, with the exception of sessions dealing with confidential business, commercially sensitive matters or informal workshops. This provides a valuable opportunity for residents to gain insight into local decision-making processes and to engage with their elected representatives.

Attending Meetings

All Council meetings are open to the public, and attendees may come and go during proceedings provided they do not disrupt the meeting. On some occasions, the public and press may be asked to leave if sensitive matters are being discussed.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

At every public meeting, a 15-minute slot at the start of the meeting is allocated for members of the public to address councillors. The Chair may, at their discretion, extend this time to allow for further questions or discussion.

Questions can be asked without notice during the meeting, but to ensure a full and informed response, residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance. Questions should be submitted in writing or by email to the Town Clerk (John Harrison) at Hailsham Town Council (Inglenook, Market Street, BN27 2AE) no later than two clear working days before the meeting, and must include the questioner's name and address. Questions should relate to the Council's activities or, where relevant, to the remit of the committee in question.

The Chairman also has discretion to allow follow-up questions. While responses to oral questions at the meeting are given verbally, written responses will only be provided if indicated by the member answering the question.

Council Committees

Hailsham Town Council operates several committees, each with specific responsibilities:

+ Assets Management Committee (Oversees Council-maintained buildings and land)

+ Communities Committee (Focuses on town revitalisation, markets, events and the Hailsham Youth Service)

+ Finance & Governance Committee (Handles budgets, precepts, financial management, policies and contracts)

+ Planning & Development Committee (Reviews and comments on planning and development proposals)

+ Neighbourhood Planning Committee (Reviews the Hailsham Neighbourhood Development Plan, guiding future development)

+ Post Office Committee (Manages the 10 High Street Post Office franchise.)

Meeting Details and Agendas

A full schedule of committee meetings, as well as bi-monthly Full Council meetings, is available on the Hailsham Town Council website. Agendas are also displayed on the noticeboard outside the Town Council offices for public inspection.

Message from Town Clerk John Harrison

"Local government needs local people. The Town Council is committed to making Hailsham a great place to live, work and learn, and residents can get involved by attending, observing, asking questions or raising issues relating to Council services at our regular meetings."

"Council meetings provide a unique opportunity to see first-hand how local decisions are made. We are dedicated to engaging with the community, and encourage residents to observe meetings and bring any issues or suggestions to the attention of councillors. Your input helps us improve services and make decisions that truly reflect the needs of the town."