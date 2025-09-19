Hailsham Town Council launches online reporting system for graffiti

Hailsham Town Council is strengthening its campaign against graffiti and vandalism and is calling on residents to play a proactive role in keeping the town's public spaces clean, safe and welcoming. The Council is encouraging people to report incidents promptly and directly to Sussex Police, as well as notify the Council itself.

The renewed appeal follows a rise in graffiti at several sites across Hailsham, most notably at the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park. Other affected areas include community noticeboards, bus shelters and various council-maintained facilities.

While the Town Council’s maintenance team responds quickly to remove graffiti and repair damage, every new incident places additional strain on resources and delays important improvement projects. By reporting problems as soon as they happen, residents can make a vital difference in preventing further damage and holding offenders to account.

To simplify the reporting process, the Council has launched an online form where residents can submit details of graffiti, vandalism, or other damage to council property. The information gathered will help the Council coordinate swift responses and work more effectively with Sussex Police to deter further incidents.

In the coming weeks, QR code stickers will be placed on Town Council property—including bus shelters, noticeboards and community buildings—giving residents quick access to the reporting form via their mobile phones. This step is designed to make reporting convenient while people are out and about in the community.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, said: "We are appalled by the recent vandalism at facilities maintained for residents. These spaces are used daily by our community, and such anti-social behaviour and criminal damage is completely unacceptable. If anyone has information about recent or future incidents - or witnesses any suspicious activity on Town Council land - we urge them to contact Sussex Police without delay."

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager, added: "Our team works hard to ensure that Hailsham's public spaces remain safe, welcoming and well-kept for everyone. Every act of vandalism diverts time and resources away from improvements and essential maintenance. By reporting incidents quickly, residents can really help us protect and preserve these facilities."

Town Council-maintained sites include parks, children's play areas, allotments, cemeteries, community centres and a wide range of public open spaces. Together, these facilities provide vital opportunities for recreation, leisure and community life.

Hailsham Town Council is committed to working closely with Sussex Police and the wider community to tackle anti-social behaviour and to ensure that the town continues to be a safe, attractive, and welcoming place for all.