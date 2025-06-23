Hailsham Town Council offices reopen following major refurbishment project

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the completion of extensive refurbishment and electrical works at its Market Street offices. The building has now reopened to the public, marking the end of a significant project that began in July 2024.

Since last summer, the Council's office and public enquiries desk/reception area were temporarily relocated to the Station Youth Centre in Western Road to facilitate a comprehensive electrical rewire of the 15th century Grade 2 listed Inglenook/Fleur de Lys building. The project has now been completed, and staff are delighted to be back in their original offices.

In addition to a complete electrical rewire across both floors of the Council offices and adjoining heritage centre, the building has undergone significant refurbishment, including the installation of new fire doors to enhance safety, a freshly redecorated interior with modern finishes, new carpets and office furniture throughout, and a brand -new reception area.

The public enquiries desk/reception area at the Market Street offices are now open from Monday to Friday (9am to 4pm) and residents are welcome to drop by during these hours for assistance or information regarding Council services.

Newly refurbished Fleur de Lys Meeting Room (Market Street)

"We’re thrilled to be back in our Market Street offices," said Town Clerk, John Harrison. "The improvements have significantly enhanced the working environment and will allow us to serve the public more efficiently in a more comfortable and professional setting."

"The Council would like to thank residents and visitors for their patience during the relocation period, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the newly refurbished offices."

The Town Council's public reception area continues to house its resident and visitor information point, which features a wide range of locally produced leaflets, brochures and other information, as well as details about events in the locality, places to visit in nearby areas, information on local and council services, community safety, consumer advice and public transport - including timetables for some local buses.

The reception now also includes a digital display screen showcasing local events and community information.

Newly refurbished Town Council reception and public enquiries desk

Corporate Services Manager, Emily Hastings commented: "Hailsham Town Council is committed to enabling the public to access accurate, up-to-date information from a variety of channels and media. We're confident that residents will find the resources available to them both helpful and valuable."

"Our information displays contain excellent sources of information on a number of different things, as well as the recently updated Hailsham Town Guide, area maps and information on some of the town's public open spaces."