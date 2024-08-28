Hailsham Town Council welcomes member of new management team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Town Council has appointed an Operations & Facilities Manager, part of the new central management team created following a recent review of the existing staff structure.

After a thorough recruitment process, the Council has appointed Tony Lee to carry out the role, who has occupied a variety of facilities and project management positions in the public sector, and has extensive experience overseeing building services and overseeing maintenance contracts, compliance and health and safety regulations.

Tony's job role will be to coordinate and work with other members of the central management team to carry out the management of the Councils land, buildings and assets, to personally develop projects in accordance with the Council’s priorities and ensure that the Council delivers on its strategic objectives.

Areas of day-to-day responsibility will include working with the Town Clerk and Corporate Services Manager (a second new job role recently created) to help develop and maintain all Council facilities and ensuring the Council delivers on its strategic objectives.

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council

"I am honoured to be appointed for the role and look forward to working with councillors, staff and the community for the benefit of Hailsham," said Tony, looking forward to the challenging role. "Becoming Operations and Facilities Manager is a new and exciting challenge for me and I'm looking forward to helping to continue to develop Hailsham as a great place to live, work and visit."

Outside of work, Tony enjoys walking, travelling and football.

Town Clerk, John Harrison commented: "Tony will be a core member of our team, bringing new skills and experience. He will also be instrumental in continuing the development of the Council's effective maintenance and continued expansion of services and facilities."

"I look forward to working with Tony during this exciting period of change, development and improvement for the Town Council."