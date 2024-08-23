Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Town Council has appointed a Corporate Services Manager, part of the new central management team created following a recent review of the existing staff structure.

Emily Hastings has been appointed to carry out the role, having already occupied a variety of administrative and managerial positions in the public sector, with extensive experience working with universities, charities, community groups, libraries, businesses and the NHS.

Emily's job role will be to coordinate and work with other members of the central management team to carry out the delivery of administrative and democratic activities across a broad range of the Council’s services and contribute to the achievement of the Council's objectives.

Areas of day-to-day responsibility will include working with the Town Clerk and Facilities & Operations Manager (a second new job role recently created) to help develop and maintain all Council services and ensuring the Council delivers on its corporate objectives, including its administrative and democracy functions, internal and external communications and managing the Corporate Services budget.

Emily Hastings, Corporate Services Manager

Looking forward to the challenging role, Emily said: "I am honoured to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members so early into my role. Hailsham Town Council is a forward-thinking organisation, and this is a very important time for everyone concerned. There are incredible opportunities offered by the development of existing and future town council projects and I am ready to use my skills in previous positions in a new setting."

Emily added: "Although I reside outside of Hailsham, I visit the town regularly. I have already found it has positivity and great community spirit, and the Town Council has a genuine, lasting connection with residents, businesses and the wider community alike. I'm deeply impressed with what I've seen so far."

"Furthermore, I have entered my role at an extremely exciting time for the Town Council, given the recent expansion of services and facilities available to residents, as well as various other interesting projects which the Council has or will soon be setting out to achieve to develop Hailsham even further as a place to live, work and visit."

Outside of work, Emily enjoys playing netball on a weekly basis and taking part in tournaments. Additional interests include camping and crafting, including making cards and gifts.

Town Clerk, John Harrison commented: "The Corporate Services Manager role is instrumental in the planning, strategy and fulfilment of our services and activities. I look forward to working with Emily during this exciting period of change, development and improvement for the Town Council."

"This is the first time we have appointed someone in the role, and we are pleased to welcome Emily to our team!"