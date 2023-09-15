Handcross Social Club given permission to change name and extend opening hours

Handcross Social Club has been given permission to change its name and extend its opening hours.

The change was given the nod by Mid Sussex District Council’s liquor licensing panel on Friday (September 15).

But a request to extend the hours for selling alcohol, playing live or recorded music and putting on dance performances was not allowed.

Panel chairman Julie Mockford said: “Given the location is in a quite residential area, we feel that there have been no exceptional circumstances shown for reasons to change the timings.”

The club – which will now be known as Handcross Club – has 21 days to appeal the decision.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 11am to 11.30pm, Sunday noon to 11pm.

The panel received a handful of objections to the application, with concerns raised about noise during the week, and the behaviour of people smoking and drinking outside the club.