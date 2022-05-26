Hastings residents warned about council tax rebate scam

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “We have been made aware of a telephone scam around the £150 council tax rebate.

"Officers from Hastings Borough Council are not currently ringing residents and asking for bank details to process the rebate.”

In February 2022, the government announced measures to help protect millions of households due to rising energy costs.

Hastings Borough Council has issued a warning to residents about a council tax rebate telephone scam.

This included a £150 council tax energy rebate from 1 April 2022 for all households in England whose first or main home is valued in council tax bands A - D.

If you pay council tax by direct debit, the rebate will go directly into your bank account by the end of May. If you don't pay by direct debit then you will be contacted in June for the council to get your bank details.