Have your say on proposed Tilgate Park PSPO renewal for another three years

Crawley Borough Council has today launched a consultation regarding the renewal for a further three years of the dog control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) currently in place to keep dogs on a lead in specific areas of Tilgate Park.

The council intends to renew the PSPO under Section 59 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The current requirement is for all dogs to be kept on a lead (maximum 2m) around Tilgate lake, main lawn, Peace Garden and the golf course (excluding the perimeter path) at all times. No dogs are permitted in the children’s playground. Assistance dogs are exempt. However, dogs can remain off the lead throughout the rest of the park.

The order makes it an offence for anyone to engage in any activity prohibited by the PSPO when asked to stop. Council officers have powers to enforce the order and issue fixed penalty notices with the option to prosecute in court if tickets are not paid.

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection, said, “We want to ensure that Tilgate Park is a safe place for residents and visitors to enjoy. Since its introduction in 2022, the PSPO has regularly been enforced. There was an immediate reduction in dog-on-dog attacks in the park and there have been no reported incidents of wildlife deaths, including cygnets, swans or deer.

“We are seeking to renew the order before it expires later in the year. I would encourage residents and visitors to fill out the consultation and let us know what they think.”

To complete the survey before the closing date of Thursday 19 June, visit our consultation page: https://crawley.gov.uk/consultation

Further information regarding the PSPO including the current order and the map of the area it covers can be found on our website at: https://crawley.gov.uk/community/protecting-crawley/antisocial-behaviour/reporting-antisocial-behaviour-asb/public-spaces-protection-orders.