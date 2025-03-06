Have your say on Rother District Council’s Housing Development Strategy

Rother District Council has launched a public consultation on its Housing Development Strategy which sets out its plans to encourage new developments that will meet local housing needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother DC Housing Company (RDCHC), which contributed to the strategy, is urging residents, businesses, the building industry and organisations who might play a part in bringing forward new housing developments, to have their say before the consultation ends on 31 March 2025.

The Strategy, which will guide housing policy and decisions for the next five years, sets out what actions the council wants to take to encourage and support the creation of new sites. It covers all aspects of the housing sector, including the public and private sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Thomas, Chair of Rother DC Housing Company, said: “Having a robust housing strategy is vital to ensuring that the district’s housing needs are met both now and in the future. This draft strategy is the result of much consultation with local and regional stakeholders. Now we need to get the views of local people and regional businesses on whether we have the right priorities and plans to deliver more homes, including all types of affordable housing.”

To read the strategy and take part in the consultation, visit: rother.gov.uk/consultations/housing-development-strategy-consultation/